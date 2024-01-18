2 police commandos killed, 2 injured as militants unleash fresh violence in Moreh

GUWAHATI: Two Manipur police commandos were killed and two other personnel injured when militants carried out an attack in Moreh on Wednesday.
The attack was carried out early in the morning. Moreh, a Kuki-majority town, is on the India-Myanmar border.
“…Armed militants orchestrated a violent attack on the State forces, employing firearms and explosives in Moreh, Tengnoupal district. In the incident, one personnel of 6th Manipur Rifles namely Wangkhem Somorjit Meetei…was martyred in the line of duty, while 3 police personnel sustained injuries,” the police wrote on X.
One of the injured personnel succumbed to his injuries later. On Wednesday morning, militants fired shots and rocket-propelled grenades near the SBI’s Moreh branch. A gunfight ensued, lasting several hours.
Unverified reports suggested the involvement of insurgents who came from across the border. Some rebel groups in Manipur have their camps in the neighbouring country.
Videos went viral on social media showing structures on fire. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum alleged that Manipur commandos burnt down 11 houses and two schools in Moreh.
In the Meitei-majority Imphal valley, a group of women attempted to take out a protest march to chief minister’s secretariat, which was thwarted by the security personnel.
Moreh has remained tense for the last three days after the police arrested two Kukis, suspecting their involvement in the killing of a police officer on October 31 last year.