2 police commandos killed, 2 injured as militants unleash fresh violence in Moreh

GUWAHATI: Two Manipur police commandos were killed and two other personnel injured when militants carried out an attack in Moreh on Wednesday.

The attack was carried out early in the morning. Moreh, a Kuki-majority town, is on the India-Myanmar border.

“…Armed militants orchestrated a violent attack on the State forces, employing firearms and explosives in Moreh, Tengnoupal district. In the incident, one personnel of 6th Manipur Rifles namely Wangkhem Somorjit Meetei…was martyred in the line of duty, while 3 police personnel sustained injuries,” the police wrote on X.

One of the injured personnel succumbed to his injuries later. On Wednesday morning, militants fired shots and rocket-propelled grenades near the SBI’s Moreh branch. A gunfight ensued, lasting several hours.