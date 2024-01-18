ACB raids Shiv Sena MLA Rajan Salvi's premises in Ratnagiri; files case for amassing 'disproportionate assets'

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday conducted raids at multiple premises of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Rajan Salvi in Ratnagiri district, and filed a case against him and his two family members for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets, an official said.

The raids were conducted by a team of the ACB's Thane unit at five premises belonging to Salvi in the coastal district, he said.

Salvi is a three-time legislator representing the Rajapur assembly constituency. He belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena.