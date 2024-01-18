Airline caterers told to maintain highest standards

NEW DELHI: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed all leading airlines and airline caterers to provide passengers with detailed information about the nature, origin and manufacturing-related details of the food served during flight journeys.

It also highlighted the importance of menu labelling, so that the passengers could make an informed choice. Menu labelling is the listing nutritional information on menus.

The airlines were also asked to establish robust mechanisms for prompt resolution, to minimise food safety incidents.

The directions have come after some fliers in recent times complained of finding cockroaches and worms in their food. On December 29, 2023, a passenger had complained that a sandwich served to him in an IndiGo flight had live worm in it. FSSAI had served a notice to the airline in this regard.