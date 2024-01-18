Ashok Tanwar resigns from AAP likely to join BJP, cites party's 'alignment with Congress'

CHANDIGARH: Ashok Tanwar tendered his resignation letter to national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party nd Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday.

Tanwar was the party's face in Haryana and had earlier headed the Haryana Congress for over five years as he was considered close to Rahul Gandhi.

The Dalit leader from Haryana and state campaign committee chairman of AAP is likely to join BJP in the coming days, as he said that the alignment of AAP with Congress is the reason he quit the party.

Both the Congress and AAP are in talks for alliance in different states as part of the INDIA bloc.