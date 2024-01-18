Botched up eye surgery glaring, deplorable: HC

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognizance of a media report regarding 17 people complaining of partial or complete eyesight loss after cataract surgery at a trust-run hospital in Ahmedabad district, calling the episode “glaring and deplorable”.

The division bench of Justices AS Supehia and Vimal K Vyas served summons on the secretary of the state health and family welfare department and the superintendent of police in Ahmedabad Rural, instructing them to submit a preliminary report by February 7.

“It is also essential to know whether a substandard drug was issued while undertaking the surgery or there was lack of facility or maintenance of medical protocols which are necessary to observe before undertaking any eye surgery,” he said. The court stated that the news story does not allude to any criminal complaint filed by state authorities against the erring medical personnel or any other staff members involved in the incident.