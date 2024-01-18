BSF on high alert along Pakistan borders ahead of Republic Day, launches ‘Operation Shard Hawa’

The officials said, that every year around Republic Day, a special alert is sounded along the border for about 10 days. But this year due to the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the newly built Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, it has been issued for two weeks from January 16.

The officials said, in the input intelligence agency indicated six types of threats on the India-Pakistan border on January 26 this year.

They said that reports are also there that Pakistan Rangers and ISI are actively supporting infiltration bids by terrorists from ‘Masroor Bada Bhai’ - one of the launch pads used by Pak-based terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir.