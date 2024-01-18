Don’t confine our national heroes to any particular region, says Hosabale

NEW DELHI: RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale has said that national heroes such as Shivaji Maharaj and others should not be confined to a particular region or language. “They are above regionalism,” he said while speaking on the foundation day of Hindi-Swaraj, organised on the completion of 350 years of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

“Our great men are our national heroes. Shivaji Maharaj protected the religion and nationalism by establishing Hindavi Swarajya and reviving it.

He said anti-religious and anti-national foreign invaders of medieval times made many attempts but could not defeat nationalism of Shivaji Maharaj, who fought for the country and its culture.

Hosabale alleged that Shivaji Maharaj had also become a victim of regionalism. He said India’s great men should not be associated with any particular region or language. “They must be taken from the perspective of what they contributed to the country and culture. Associating of any great men with any region is unfair and a sign of narrow thinking. Shivaji Maharaj is one of the national heroes,” he asserted.