FIR against gaming site, FB page as Tendulkar raises concerns over his deepfake video

Earlier, a deepfake video, carrying a digitally manipulated clip and voice of Tendulkar, was shared on Facebook in which it was falsely shown that the former ace batsman was promoting a gaming app.

The deepfake also sought to create an impression that Tendulkar and his daughter Sara had won large sums of money by playing a certain online game.

According to the complaint, the video was edited and posted on Facebook. It said deepfake technology was used to mimic Tendulkar's gesture and voice.

At this stage, the police did not share details about the owner of the gaming site and the Facebook page.