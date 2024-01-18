Jaipur Diary: Raje’s mysterious absence creates buzz

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje’s conspicuous absence from three key events is causing ripples in political circles. At the January 12 party meeting for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, all top leaders were present except Raje. During Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Jaipur on January 5, where he met the newly elected legislators, Raje was notably missing. Her absence extended to the ministers’ oath-taking ceremony as well. Following her appearance at Bhajanlal Sharma’s swearing-in, Raje has remained out of the public eye. Sources close to her cite prolonged illness of her daughter-in-law as the reason.

Organisational Secy removed from state BJP

The BJP in Rajasthan has undertaken a major organisational reshuffle just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Chandrashekhar, who served as the organisation’s general secretary for over six years, has been re-assigned to Telangana. Having been a Sangh campaigner, Chandrashekhar assumed the role of State Organisation General Secretary in August 2017. Following the assembly election victory, he expressed his desire for fresh challenges to national president JP Nadda, leading to his new role in Telangana. Rajasthan is expected to see appointment of a new official.

Cong promotes MLA Julie as first Dalit LoP of Raj

In anticipation of the Lok Sabha elections, Congress strategically tapped into the Dalit vote bank, appointing a Dalit leader as the Leader of Opposition for the first time. This decision solidifies Govind Singh Dotasra’s continued tenure as PCC President. Former CM Ashok Gehlot, along with national general secretary Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, played a pivotal role in elevating former minister Tikaram Julie to the post of Leader of Opposition, ensuring a lack of representation from the Pilot camp in crucial roles. With Congress commanding 70 seats in the Assembly, Julie’s new role carries weight. That will be a noteworthy opportunity for him.

Rajesh Asnani

Our correspondent in Jaipur

rajesh.asnani@ newindianexpress.com