Lalu Yadav's relatives allegedly assault government officer in Patna, BJP cites 'return of jungle raj'

PATNA: A senior government officer in the state capital was viciously assaulted by two youths, allegedly close relatives of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, sparking BJP claims of 'Return of Jungle Raj' in the state.

Police reported that the accused attacked government officer Arvind Kumar Singh when he intervened in a fight between two groups near Chhatarpur in the Gola Road locality under the Rupaspur police station area in the state capital.

Singh is posted as executive officer at Dobhi Nagar Panchayat in Gaya district. Initially he was admitted to a private hospital for treatment but he was later referred to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi for further treatment.

Danapur ASP, Abhinav Dhiman stated that the injured officer was transported to AIIMS, New Delhi, by a train ambulance. Dhiman added that an FIR had been registered regarding the incident.

The victim’s cousin Vijay Kumar claimed that both the accused were sons of Lalu’s nephew Nagendra Yadav. The accused have been identified as Tanuj Yadav and Nayan Yadav. Nagendra Yadav`s father late Mahavir Rai was the elder brother of Lalu.

Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav asserted to the media that he had already directed police officers to take strong action against the accused, emphasizing that the law would take its course, irrespective of the accused being relatives of any politician.

On the other hand, BJP launched a blistering attack on the grand alliance government following the assault on a senior government officer in the state capital.

BJP state president Samrat Choudhary alleged that mafias and goonda elements, being patronised by RJD and its chief Lalu Prasad were ruling the roost in the state ever since the formation of the grand alliance government in August in 2022.

Choudhary appealed to people to remain alert when moving out of their homes, cautioning that anti-social elements supported by RJD leaders were dominating. The police have failed to make any arrests in connection with the incident so far.