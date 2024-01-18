Leopard scare grips Indore campus of Infosys, TCS

BHOPAL: Leopard menace shrowds campuses of two premier IT services companies – Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) – in Madhya Pradesh’s financial capital Indore.

Teams of the state forest department armed with night vision camera traps and drone cameras have been pressed into action to track the Leopard and possibly two cubs in the campuses of the two IT services companies and an adjacent agricultural field in west Indore’s Super Corridor area.

According to DFO-Indore Mahendra Singh Solanki, “The Leopard was spotted entering the Infosys campus by morning walkers early on Tuesday, after which the IT services company’s security guards informed the local forest department staff at around 10.30 am.”

A team of forest department was pressed into action to track and rescue the Leopard, but despite tracking the Leopard’s pugmarks in the campus, the team’s efforts to track and rescue the spotted big cat didn’t deliver the desired results.