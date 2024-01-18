Mahua Moitra told to vacate house immediately

NEW DELHI: A month after her expulsion from Lok Sabha, TMC leader Mahua Moitra was served an eviction notice by the Directorate of Estates to immediately vacate the government bungalow, which had been allotted to her as an MP.
“You have been allowed sufficient opportunity but failed to prove that you are not an unauthorised occupant in the public premises in question. You failed to vacate the public premise and continue to remain in unauthorised occupation of the public premises while the expulsion from the Lok Sabha subsists,” said a letter from ‘Directorate of Estates’ to Moitra.
The TMC leader, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha on December 8 last year, was earlier asked to vacate the house by January 7 after her allotment was cancelled. On January 8, the Directorate of Estates had issued a notice seeking her reply within three days as to why she had not vacated her government accommodation. Another notice was also issued to her on January 12.
“You sought an extension till declaration of the 2024 Lok sabha elections, likely to be held in May 2024.You submitted that being the candidate of All India Trinamool Congress from Krishna Nagar Constituency in 2024 elections, dispossession from government accommodation would hinder your campaigning. You also submitted that you have recently undergone a surgery at Medanta hospital and have been advised 3-4 weeks rest,” it said..
The notice further said that the permissible retention period of one month has already been allowed.
On January 4, the Delhi High Court asked the TMC leader to approach the Directorate of Estates with a request to allow her to continue to occupy the government accommodation allotted to her.