Mahua Moitra told to vacate house immediately

NEW DELHI: A month after her expulsion from Lok Sabha, TMC leader Mahua Moitra was served an eviction notice by the Directorate of Estates to immediately vacate the government bungalow, which had been allotted to her as an MP.

“You have been allowed sufficient opportunity but failed to prove that you are not an unauthorised occupant in the public premises in question. You failed to vacate the public premise and continue to remain in unauthorised occupation of the public premises while the expulsion from the Lok Sabha subsists,” said a letter from ‘Directorate of Estates’ to Moitra.

The TMC leader, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha on December 8 last year, was earlier asked to vacate the house by January 7 after her allotment was cancelled. On January 8, the Directorate of Estates had issued a notice seeking her reply within three days as to why she had not vacated her government accommodation. Another notice was also issued to her on January 12.