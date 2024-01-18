MHA deputes high-level team in Ayodhya to counter possible cyber threat

With inputs received on possible cyber threats ahead of ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has dispatched a high-level team of experts to the town.
The experts who have been sent, include officials from MHA’s Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITy), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), officials in the Ministry said.
The move comes amid alerts issued by the cyber security wing of the MHA urging citizens to be cautious of “malicious mobile applications” sent on WhatsApp by cyber criminals that helps attain a VIP entry to the Ayodhya temple. A few applications also offer 'prasad'.
In its alert, the cyber security wing of the MHA said, there were several “malicious mobile applications” in the vogue.
“These applications, allegedly distributed via WhatsApp by cybercriminals, pertain to VIP access to the Ayodhya temple and distribution of prasad," it said, while asking people to remain cautious about malicious mobile applications (APK) or forms related to VIP entry to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, as these could compromise one's device and lead to cybercrime fraud.
The officials said that the team of experts would set a cyber security hub in Ayodhya and keep a close watch on the internet traffic and mark every activity of cyber criminals ahead of the mega event, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi would also participate.
Besides PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries will be attending the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Thousands of seers from across the country have been invited for the ceremony and the invitees also include families of the labourers, who worked in building the Ram Temple.
The temple trust has invited over 7,000 people to the ceremony, including Bollywood celebrities, cricketers and industrialists.