MHA deputes high-level team in Ayodhya to counter possible cyber threat

With inputs received on possible cyber threats ahead of ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has dispatched a high-level team of experts to the town.

The experts who have been sent, include officials from MHA’s Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITy), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), officials in the Ministry said.

The move comes amid alerts issued by the cyber security wing of the MHA urging citizens to be cautious of “malicious mobile applications” sent on WhatsApp by cyber criminals that helps attain a VIP entry to the Ayodhya temple. A few applications also offer 'prasad'.