Modi opposed raising states’ share in revenue after becoming PM in 2014- report

Subrahmanyam, who is currently the CEO of Government of India’s planning body NITI Aayog, was speaking at a conference organised by the Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP), a non-govermental think tank.

The 14th Finance Commision was formed a year before Modi was elected as the Prime Minister.

Earlier, Modi had, as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, campaigned for devolving 50% of central funds to state governments.

Under India’s federal system, the Centre ends up receiving the lion’s share of taxes and other revenues extracted from the citizens, while much of the day-to-day administrative work is the responsibility of the states.

To address the imbalance, the constitution calls for the setting up of an independent ‘Finance Commission’ every five years to apportion the revenue between the Centre and the states over the next five years.

The exercise is usually accompanied by impassioned appeals from state governments for more funds.