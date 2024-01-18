New idol of Lord Ram placed in sanctum sanctorum of Ayodhya temple

This was done amid the chanting of prayers, according to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Dixit said the 'pradhan sankalp' was performed by Anil Mishra, a member of the trust.

"The idea behind the 'pradhan sankalp' is that the 'pratishtha' of Lord Ram is being done for the welfare of all, for the welfare of the nation, for the welfare of humanity, and also for those who contributed to this work (related to the temple).

"Apart from this, other rituals were also performed.

'Vastras' were also given to Brahmins and work has been assigned to everyone," he said.

VHP National spokesperson Vinod Bansal told PTI, "A lot of rituals were held today and this will continue till the 'pran pratishtha' on January 22, when the deity will assume his place in the sanctum sanctorum."

"There is a tremendous excitement about this (consecration ceremony) and the temple among the youth," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the January 22 'pran pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram temple, which is expected to be opened to the public the next day.