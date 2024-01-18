On Jharkhand query, ED says state can’t seek info in laundering case

RANCHI: Responding to the queries of the Jharkhand government, the Enforcement Directorate has informed it that neither the state government has any locus standi to seek information in money laundering cases, nor in asking reasons for issuing summons to state officials.

Cabinet secretary Vandana Dadel had written to the ED last week seeking information about the cases and also objecting to the summons issued to its officials.

Dadel in her letter referred to the FIR in which the Sahibganj DC and other officials have been summoned. She wanted to know the reasons for the ED action.

In its reply, the ED warned the state government that if any attempt is made to influence the investigation by either coercing or influencing a person summoned under Section 50 (2) of PMLA to give a statement or file a document in a particular manner, the authorized officer will not hesitate to file appropriate proceedings against all concerned. This could also include filing of criminal proceedings for impeding lawful investigation and obstructing public servants from discharging their duties.