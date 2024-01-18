On Jharkhand query, ED says state can’t seek info in laundering case

RANCHI: Responding to the queries of the Jharkhand government, the Enforcement Directorate has informed it that neither the state government has any locus standi to seek information in money laundering cases, nor in asking reasons for issuing summons to state officials.
Cabinet secretary Vandana Dadel had written to the ED last week seeking information about the cases and also objecting to the summons issued to its officials.
Dadel in her letter referred to the FIR in which the Sahibganj DC and other officials have been summoned. She wanted to know the reasons for the ED action.
In its reply, the ED warned the state government that if any attempt is made to influence the investigation by either coercing or influencing a person summoned under Section 50 (2) of PMLA to give a statement or file a document in a particular manner, the authorized officer will not hesitate to file appropriate proceedings against all concerned. This could also include filing of criminal proceedings for impeding lawful investigation and obstructing public servants from discharging their duties.
“It is expected that wiser counsel shall prevail upon you so that you may refrain from taking any illegal action as discussed, thereby leaving no option for the authorized officer under the PMLA to institute appropriate proceedings,” stated the six-page ED letter addressed to the cabinet secretary.
The ED said “unwarranted instructions” issued by the state government to the investigating officer under the PMLA were clearly intended to influence the investigation in a particular manner. According to ED, it is “amply clear” from the content of the communication that the state government was trying to usurp powers of the Central government.
Since Parliament has not authorized the state government to invoke the powers under section 52 and section 73 of PMLA, a direction issued by the state government was beyond its legal competence, it said.
Meanwhile, a day after JMM cited anger among the people against ED, party workers took to the streets in Sahebganj on Wednesday and enforced the nine-hour bandh called against the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate to the Chief Minister.
CM must give right answers to ED: Governor
Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan has said that there was no question of law and order being disturbed if CM Hemant Soren is questioned by the ED in the State. Talking to the media persons at a local programme, the Governor said, “ED is doing its duty and the CM must give the right answers to the ED. No Chief Minister is above law.” He said in such a situation, no question of law and order deterioration can be cited. Meanwhile, a day after JMM cited anger among the people against ED, party workers took to the streets in Sahebganj on Wednesday and enforced the nine-hour bandh called against the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate to the CM.