Parliament security breach case: Delhi court denies bail to Neelam Azad

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs.

Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Azad -- also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises.

The four were arrested from the spot, while Jha and Kumawat were apprehended for their alleged involvement in the incident later.