PIL filed in Allahabad HC against Jan 22 Ayodhya event

LUCKNOW: With the consecration of Lord Ram in sanctum sanctorum of the upcoming temple being just four days away, two public interest litigations (PILs) have been filed before the Allahabad HC related to the event which has to take place January 22.

The first PIL, filed by Bhola Das of Ghaziabad district, the petitioner has sought court’s direction to prohibit Prime Minister of India and UP CM to participate in Pran-Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya on January 22 till the conclusion of parliamentary election 2024. It also seeks the court to put the rider on both the PM and UP CM till the consent of all Sanatan Dharm Guru Shankaracharyas comes in the interest of justice.

In the PIL, the petitioner has made Union of India, PM , UP Chief Minister, State of UP as well as four Shankaracharyas party as respondents. Still to be admitted by the court, the PIL alleges that the ruling BJP is misusing the power and destroying the Sanatan culture in the political interest of party ahead for the Lok Sabha poll.