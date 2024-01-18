Punjab, Haryana continue to reel under cold wave; Patiala coldest at 3.1 degrees Celsius

CHANDIGARH: Cold-wave conditions continued to persist in Punjab and Haryana with minimum temperatures hovering below the normal levels in most parts of the states on Thursday.

As biting cold gripped Punjab and Haryana as fog enveloped many places including Amritsar, Patiala, Mohali, Ambala in both the states.

Among other places in Punjab, Patiala reeled at 3.1 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal, according to a report of the Meteorological Department here.