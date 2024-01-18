Rajasthan Jats begin indefinite protest seeking OBC quota at Central level

JAIPUR: The Jats of Bharatpur and Dholpur have again initiated an agitation demanding reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) at the Central level. The protest by hundreds of Jats began an indefinite dharna at Jaicholi village on Wednesday.

The BJP government in Rajasthan responded with the deployment of a large police force at the protest site. The demand for OBC reservation for the Jats in Bharatpur and Dholpur first began in 1998. In 2013, the UPA government, led by Manmohan Singh, granted OBC reservations to the Jats in Bharatpur, Dholpur, and nine other states. However, after the BJP government came to power in 2014, OBC quota for the Jats in Bharatpur and Dholpur was annulled both at the Central and state levels.

The Jats of Bharatpur and Dholpur districts were excluded from the Central OBC list following a Supreme Court order in March 2015, and then from the state OBC list following a high court verdict in August 2015. The argument then was that the Jats of Bharatpur and Dholpur had historical ties to the former royal family in these districts who belonged to the Jat community.