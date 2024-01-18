14 school students, two teachers die after boat capsizes in Gujarat's Harani Lake

AHMEDABAD: Fourteen children and two teachers were killed after a boat carrying 27 Students on a picnic capsized on a lake on the outskirts of Vadodara, Gujarat, according to officials. The Students were from New Sunrise School, and the school organized the visit.

According to locals, 31 individuals were aboard the boat, which had a capacity for 14 persons and only 11 life jackets were issued. Violating guidelines, 23 youngsters, 4 teachers, and 4 school personnel were on board, contributing to the unfortunate incident.

A complaint has been registered against the boat contractor under IPC sections 304, 308, and 337, implicating five accused at Harani police station. Police have also detained some individuals, including the main accused.

A school teacher informed journalists, stating, "The exact number of boys from the English medium on the picnic is unknown, but there are 32 from the Gujarati medium. Based on my estimate, a total of 60 youngsters from both mediums participated in the picnic at Arina Fun Time, Harani Lake, Vadodara."

"We have no idea what transpired there, but we left the boat with our boys. However, other children did not arrive with us, so we inquired as to why they were taking their time. Upon investigation, we discovered that one of the boats had capsized," she claimed.

"We shouted to everyone that the boat had capsized. Later investigation found that there were boys from our school in the boat. This occurrence happened at around 4:30," she added.