14 school students, two teachers die after boat capsizes in Gujarat's Harani Lake
AHMEDABAD: Fourteen children and two teachers were killed after a boat carrying 27 Students on a picnic capsized on a lake on the outskirts of Vadodara, Gujarat, according to officials. The Students were from New Sunrise School, and the school organized the visit.
According to locals, 31 individuals were aboard the boat, which had a capacity for 14 persons and only 11 life jackets were issued. Violating guidelines, 23 youngsters, 4 teachers, and 4 school personnel were on board, contributing to the unfortunate incident.
A complaint has been registered against the boat contractor under IPC sections 304, 308, and 337, implicating five accused at Harani police station. Police have also detained some individuals, including the main accused.
A school teacher informed journalists, stating, "The exact number of boys from the English medium on the picnic is unknown, but there are 32 from the Gujarati medium. Based on my estimate, a total of 60 youngsters from both mediums participated in the picnic at Arina Fun Time, Harani Lake, Vadodara."
"We have no idea what transpired there, but we left the boat with our boys. However, other children did not arrive with us, so we inquired as to why they were taking their time. Upon investigation, we discovered that one of the boats had capsized," she claimed.
"We shouted to everyone that the boat had capsized. Later investigation found that there were boys from our school in the boat. This occurrence happened at around 4:30," she added.
Shakti Singh Gohil, Gujarat Congress state president, also alleged, "Accidents occurred because the boats were overcrowded. The negligence of the Government authority is responsible for the death of the children."
An organization called 'Jagurt Nagrik' claimed that two years ago, they had requested that boating should not be allowed without safety equipment.
PV Mujani, Chairman of Jagurt Nagrik Protection Society, stated, "Two years ago, we gave notice to the Vadodara Corporation Authorities, urging them to ensure safety equipment is available with the boats to prevent such accidents."
"I have just learned that six children died when a boat carrying schoolchildren capsized," said Gujarat Education Minister Kuber Dindor.
"Rescue activities are ongoing. He noted that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and firefighting professionals, as well as other authorities, are on the scene.” He added
Vadodara's chief fire officer, Parth Brahmbhatt, reported, "A boat carrying school students overturned in Harni Lake during a picnic. The fire brigade has rescued seven students, and a search is on for the missing ones. Local residents also assisted in rescuing children before the fire brigade arrived. A search operation is underway at Harni Lake to trace the remaining pupils."
Prime Minister Modi has expressed his condolences and announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.
"Distressed by the loss of lives due to a boat capsizing at the Harni lake in Vadodara. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. May the injured recover soon." - Modi wrote on X.
Following the Central Government, the state government offered compensation, paying Rs. 4 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 to the injured.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed condolences after the tragic incident. In a post on X, he stated, "The incident of children drowning in Vadodara's Harani lake is extremely heartbreaking. I pray for the peace of the souls of the innocent children who lost their lives. My deepest condolences to their families. May the Merciful God give them the strength to bear this sorrow. The rescue operation for the students and teachers on the boat is ongoing. Authorities are instructed to provide immediate relief and treatment to the victims."
Vadodara district collector AB Gor reported, "There were 27 children on the boat, and we are trying to trace and rescue others."
Gujarat’s Minister for Home and Guardian Minister of Vadodara Harsh Sanghvi rushed to Vadodara, and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also left for the scene.