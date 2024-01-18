State students fare much better in English, Telugu reading: ASER

NEW DELHI/VIJAYAWADA : According to the latest Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) ‘Beyond Basics’ survey released on Wednesday, 71.1% teenagers in the 14-16 years age group and 76.4% aged between 17 and 18 years can read Class-II level text in basic English.

The findings were based on a survey conducted in 28 districts across 26 States, covering a total of 34,745 youth in the age group 14-18 years. In Andhra Pradesh, 1,108 youngsters in 1,047 households of 60 villages were surveyed in Srikakulam district.

The report revealed that 75.4% in the 14-16 age group and 75.8% in the 17-18 age group in Andhra Pradesh can read Grade II-level Telugu text. On the other hand, about 25% of teenagers in India between 14 and 18 years of age cannot fluently read a Class-II level text in their mother tongue. When it comes to reading English, about 42% could not read simple sentences.

“A little over half can read sentences in English (57.3%). Of those who can read sentences in English, almost three-quarters can tell their meanings (73.5%),” the report said.

As part of the survey, youngsters were assigned tasks in five categories: Basic ASER test, everyday calculations, reading and understanding written instructions, financial calculations and digital tasks.