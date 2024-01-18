Nation

State students fare much better in English, Telugu reading: ASER

‘Beyond Basics’ survey of the Annual Status of Education Report revealed that 75.4% in the 14-16 age group and 75.8% in the 17-18 age group in AP can read Grade II-level Telugu text.
Image used for representational purposes.
Image used for representational purposes.
K Kalyan Krishna KumarKavita Bajeli-Datt

NEW DELHI/VIJAYAWADA : According to the latest Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) ‘Beyond Basics’ survey released on Wednesday, 71.1% teenagers in the 14-16 years age group and 76.4% aged between 17 and 18 years can read Class-II level text in basic English.

The findings were based on a survey conducted in 28 districts across 26 States, covering a total of 34,745 youth in the age group 14-18 years. In Andhra Pradesh, 1,108 youngsters in 1,047 households of 60 villages were surveyed in Srikakulam district.

The report revealed that 75.4% in the 14-16 age group and 75.8% in the 17-18 age group in Andhra Pradesh can read Grade II-level Telugu text. On the other hand, about 25% of teenagers in India between 14 and 18 years of age cannot fluently read a Class-II level text in their mother tongue. When it comes to reading English, about 42% could not read simple sentences.

“A little over half can read sentences in English (57.3%). Of those who can read sentences in English, almost three-quarters can tell their meanings (73.5%),” the report said.

As part of the survey, youngsters were assigned tasks in five categories: Basic ASER test, everyday calculations, reading and understanding written instructions, financial calculations and digital tasks.

‘84.4% of teens in State got access to smartphone at home’

Mathematics was also not a bright spot as of the 34,745 teens surveyed in the country, only 43.3% could solve a mathematical problem that involved dividing a three-digit number by a single-digit number - a skill that is expected of third or fourth-standard students. However, it is an improvement over the findings of the 2017 survey, when only 39.5% could solve a similar problem. Andhra Pradesh fared better in the task as 58.6% in the 14-16 age group and 57.1% teens aged between 17 and 18 could solve maths problems.

When it comes to youth who can solve financial calculations, 75.6% and 77.1% could manage a budget, while only 37.3% and 37.4% could apply a discount. However, 89.6% youth aged between 14 and 16, and 87.6% in the 17-18 age group could not solve the repayment test. While 60.4% in the 14-16 age group and 64.9% in the 17-18 age group in the State could calculate time, 47.3% and 65.1% could add weights. In two tests for measuring the length of a particular object, youngsters in both age groups fared well in the easy category as 91.0% and 93.8% respectively could solve the test. However, in the hard test, only 54.7% in the 14-16 age group and 68.9% in the 17-18 age group could calculate length of the object.

The survey also found that 89% have access to a smartphone at home, while 94.7% males and 89.8% females said they know how to use one. However, only 19.8% of females and 43.7% of males own a smartphone.

Andhra Pradesh, too, noted a big jump in smartphone access as 84.4% of youth in the 14-18 age group have a smartphone at home. While 69.3% could bring a smartphone to do digital tasks, 88.4% could use it. Of the total who could use a smartphone, 32.8% had their own smartphone.

The report revealed that 94.3% of youngsters in the 17 to 18 age group could use any social media in the reference week. Of the total, 75.6% of youth in the same age group did at least one education-related activity in the reference week. However, 88.5% did at least one entertainment-related activity in the reference week.

“One major worry during COVID-19 was that with livelihoods being threatened, older children would drop out. That fear turned out to be unfounded,” said the survey report.

education
ASER
Language

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com