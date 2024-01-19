Ahead of Republic Day, BSF beefs up security along border with Pak

NEW DELHI: Based on intelligence inputs ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, the Border Security Force (BSF) has issued a security alert and asked its troopers deployed on borders with Pakistan in four states to keep an extra vigil for the next two weeks.

Officials said that the BSF has launched a special security drill nick-named ‘Operation Shard Hawa’ and asked its troops deployed along the borders of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat to remain on high alert in view of possible infiltration aiming to launch terror attack ahead or during the Republic Day celebrations.

The officials said that every year around the Republic Day, a special alert is sounded along the border for about 10 days. But this year, due to the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony at the newly built Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, it has been issued for two weeks from January 16.

According to officials, the intelligence agency indicated six types of threats on the India-Pakistan border on January 26 this year. They said that there are also reports that Pakistan Rangers and ISI are actively supporting infiltration bids by terrorists from ‘Masroor Bada Bhai’ — one of the launch pads used by Pak-based terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir.

According to intelligence reports, Pak-based terrorists are trying to send China-made weapons and drugs to the Indian side of the border through pre-programmed drones in the frontier areas of Punjab and Rajasthan, the officials said.