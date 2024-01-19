Almost all states, including reluctant ones, implementing NEP: Union Education Minister

"Pleased to inaugurate #IinvenTiv2024 at IIT Hyderabad. Glad that in the second edition, we have enlarged the scope of this innovation showcase and have taken this event beyond IITs," Pradhan said.

"With such extensive participation from HEIs and industry, #IinvenTiv is poised to become an iconic brand in the technology, innovation and entrepreneurship sector," he said.

Asked about the government's plans to extend the scale and quality of R&D of IITs and other premier institutions to tier-2 and tier-3 cities and institutions there, Pradhan said, "it is a wrong notion (that) IITs are (the) only quality institutions".

While IITians are doing wonders in the global sphere, he said he could cite a hundred examples of non-IITians in the country doing a great job.