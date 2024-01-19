Central govt forms committee for Scheduled Castes categorization

Taking another step towards the categorization of Scheduled Castes (SCs) into A, B, C and D, the Central government on Friday constituted a committee of Secretaries under the Union Cabinet Secretary.

Upon the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Committee of Secretaries has been constituted under the Chairmanship of the Cabinet Secretary to examine the administrative steps that can be taken to safeguard the interests of Scheduled Castes like Madigas and other such groups, who have represented that they are not evenly getting their due share of benefits.

The Committee comprises Secretaries of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Department of Legal Affairs and Department of Social Justice and Empowerment. The first meeting of the Committee of Secretaries will be held on January 23, 2024.

The Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment will provide necessary secretarial support to the committee. Background: The Central government received representations from State governments including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka for sub-categorization of SCs, including the Madigas, because the benefits of reservation and welfare/developmental schemes meant for Scheduled Castes are not percolating evenly among the Scheduled Castes.

The matter was placed before various courts of law and is at present under consideration of a seven-judge bench of the Supreme Court in Civil Appeal No 2317 of 2011.

Keeping in view of the above, a Committee of Secretaries was constituted to examine the administrative steps that could be taken to safeguard the interests of the Madigas and other similarly placed castes.