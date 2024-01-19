Chhattisgarh: Cabinet sub-committee led by deputy CM to look into cases on political stir

RAIPUR: The BJP government in Chhattisgarh has constituted a new cabinet sub-committee to be headed by deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma, to review and take back police cases lodged against those, involved in various political demonstrations, from courts.

The state cabinet chaired by the CM Vishnu Deo had earlier cleared a proposal that those registered cases which entirely fall into the category of political agitations or similar protests in the state will be reviewed by the ministerial panel to further recommend on seeking their withdrawal from various courts.

Besides Sharma, who is the state home minister, the other members of the cabinet sub-committee included deputy chief minister Arun Sao and the two other cabinet ministers Ramvichar Netam and Laxmi Rajwade.