Chhattisgarh: Cabinet sub-committee led by deputy CM to look into cases on political stir

RAIPUR: The BJP government in Chhattisgarh has constituted a new cabinet sub-committee to be headed by deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma, to review and take back police cases lodged against those, involved in various political demonstrations, from courts.
The state cabinet chaired by the CM Vishnu Deo had earlier cleared a proposal that those registered cases which entirely fall into the category of political agitations or similar protests in the state will be reviewed by the ministerial panel to further recommend on seeking their withdrawal from various courts.
Besides Sharma, who is the state home minister, the other members of the cabinet sub-committee included deputy chief minister Arun Sao and the two other cabinet ministers Ramvichar Netam and Laxmi Rajwade.
The state government, in another key cabinet decision, had considered the interest of educated unemployed youths who are native to Chhattisgarh, by offering them the relaxation of five years in the upper age prescribed limit. The eligible candidates will be allowed to avail the relaxation of five years now in the age-limit till December 31, 2028, stated the official press release.
The upper age limit for the candidates who are domiciled or born in Chhattisgarh state is presently 35 years, which will be extended with relaxation duration of five years with effect from January 2024. There are however no changes in the upper age limit for other special categories. With the extension of relaxation, the maximum age limit will remains 45 years to who are domiciled to the state.