China issued 180000 visas to Indians in 2023, expects reciprocity

NEW DELHI: China on Friday said that they had issued 180000 visas to Indians in 2023 and were hoping to expect reciprocity from India for issuing visas to Chinese citizens.

"More than 180000 visas have been issued by China to Indian citizens during 2023. During the past year the Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in India have taken many steps to enable Indians to get visas," said Wang Xiaojian, Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India.