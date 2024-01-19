Cyber security experts to keep a watch in Ayodhya

NEW DELHI: With inputs received on possible cyber threats ahead of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has dispatched a high-level team of experts to the temple town.

The experts include officials from MHA’s Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Intelligence Bureau and Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, officials in the home ministry said.

The move comes amid alerts issued by the cyber security wing of the MHA urging citizens to be cautious of “malicious mobile applications” sent on WhatsApp by cyber criminals on VIP entry to the Ayodhya temple and a few of them offering ‘prasad’.

The temple trust has invited over 7,000 people including Bollywood celebrities, cricketers and industrialists.

The officials said that the team of experts would set a cyber security hub in Ayodhya and keep a close watch on the internet traffic and mark every activity of cyber criminals ahead of the mega event.