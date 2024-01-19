Dalit woman alleges abuse by DMK MLA's son, daughter-in-law; TN police registers FIR

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu police on Friday registered an FIR against the son and daughter-in-law of DMK MLA I Karunanithi for allegedly beating and verbally abusing their 18-year-old dalit domestic help.

Police said a government hospital at Ulundurpet in Kallakurichi district informed them that a young woman had come for treatment who alleged that she was beaten and verbally abused in Chennai by 'a legislator's son and his wife'.

Hospital authorities said, during examination, injuries were observed on her body. The hospital recorded it in their accident registry and informed the Ulundurpet police who in turn informed the Chennai police.

Subsequently, a woman inspector from the Neelangarai All Women Police Station here visited the Ulundurpet hospital.

During questioning, she said that she used to work as a domestic help in the house of the legislator's son at Tiruvanmiyur in Chennai. She alleged that she was beaten by the MLA's son Anto and his wife Marlina. Also, they verbally abused her.

Based on her complaint, a case has been registered and a probe is on, a city police release said.

Several anti-caste organisations like Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF), Evidence urged Tamil Nadu police to take stringent action against the girl's employers.

Talking to TNIE, TNUEF State secretary K Samuel Raj called for a speedy investigation into the case, and demanded the police invoke stringent provisions of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The girl, who secured 433 marks in her Class 12 exams, wanted to study medicine. She took up a job as she wanted to save money for NEET coaching.

(With inputs from PTI)