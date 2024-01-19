Father-son duo among 4 killed as Centre sends more forces to Moreh

GUWAHATI: Four persons, including a father-son duo, were killed in two separate incidents in Manipur since Wednesday night.

A village volunteer was killed, while another was injured during a gunfight at Kangchup Range on the border of Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts around 11 pm the same night.

The deceased was identified as Takhellambam Manoranjan (23) and the injured as Mangshatabam Wanglen, both Meiteis. Around 4.30 pm on Thursday, unidentified gunmen opened fire at Ningthoukhong Kha-Khunou Meitei village in the Bishnupur district bordering Churachandpur district, leaving three persons dead.

The deceased were identified as Thiyam Somen (54), Oinam Bamoijao (61) and his son Oinam Manitomba (35). The bodies were taken to a hospital in Imphal for post-mortem.