Infra boost to LAC: Rajnath Singh inaugurates 35 infrastructure projects

It also has adequate social significance by being the only road connecting villages from Joshimath to Niti Pass which will invariably boost the socio-economic development in the region, providing positive impetus on tourism and will generate more employment opportunities, BRO said.

These Infrastructure Projects have been constructed under challenging weather conditions, at most inhospitable terrain. As per the Ministry of Home affairs India shares 3488 Km of border with China that runs along the States of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. The border is not fully demarcated and the process of clarifying and confirming the Line of Actual Control is in progress.

Such infrastructure is important as the area is characterized by high altitude terrain and thick habitation resulting in challenges in development of infrastructure in these regions. More than lakh personnel of the armed forces of both India and China, along with their arms, weapons and equipment are deployed in Eastern Ladakh. The tensions have also led to precautionary deployments all along the LAC.

The Defence Minister also carried out the e-inauguration of 34 other infrastructure projects. Critical infrastructure projects which are inaugurated today include Ragini-Ustad-Pharkian Gali Road in the Union Territory of J&K.

Ragini-Ustad-Pharkian Gali is a CL-9 road of length 38.25 kms providing all weather connectivity between Tangdhar & Keren sector. It serves as the life line for troops deployed along the Line of Control and is vital for the move of logistics, equipment and other stores for the defence forces

Speaking on the occasion, the Defence Minister lauded BRO’s commitment towards establishing connectivity in far-flung areas by ensuring timely completion of these roads & bridges. He mentioned that during the last three years BRO has dedicated a record 330 infrastructure projects to the Nation. He appreciated BRO’s effort in not only Bridges and Road construction but also in the field of construction of Tunnels, Airfields, energy efficient buildings and pioneering ventures like 3D-printed structures.

On upcoming infrastructure projects by BRO, Defence Minister mentioned construction of World’s highest road at 19400 feet over Mig La Pass, construction of 10 tunnels, Nyoma Airfield in Ladakh at an altitude of 13700 feet and construction of road from Shastri Nagar to Indira Point in Andaman & Nicobar Island connecting the Southernmost end of the Nation to mainstream.

Rajnath Singh said, “Completion of the 345 meter long Permanent Bridge over Shyok River at Saser Brangsa in Ladakh at an altitude of nearly 15,300 feet in a single working season of just six months is a perfect example of this endeavour. This bridge will provide all-weather alternate connectivity to the strategically vital DBO Sector in Ladakh.”

On the famous Sela Tunnel, he said the work is near completion and soon it will be dedicated to the Nation. This will be a lifeline for the local populace & defence forces deployed in strategically significant Tawang Region.

In addition, he appreciated BRO’s output and performance which has seen an exponential rise over the last few years with BRO in expenditure achieving a record of Rs 12,340 Cr in the last Financial Year and well poised towards reaching Rs 15,000 Cr mark for the first time, in the current Financial Year. He mentioned that the budgetary allocation is illustrative of the government's commitment to National security and infrastructure development in our border areas.

Rajnath also thanked BRO for being the first responders in case of natural calamities and the support and assistance provided by them in the rescue operation in Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarakhand and in the recent flash floods in Sikkim.

On this occasion, Singh also highlighted several initiatives implemented to enhance BRO personnel’s quality of life and ensure overall welfare.

"Recently, government has taken several welfare initiatives like grant of Risk and Hardship Allowance to GREF (General Reserve Engineer Force) personnel at par with the Army, extension of Medical Facilities to GREF Personnel and their Dependents at Armed Forces Healthcare Facilities in difficult areas, Assured Decent Last Rites Scheme and 10 lacs insurance cover assured to Casual Pail Labourers (CPLs)," he said.