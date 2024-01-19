Is Shri Ram confined to one temple, asks Farooq Abdullah; sparks controversy

He said Shri Ram does not belong to one sect and it is wrong to portray him only as a 'Hindu'.

Responding to invitations extended by political entities for the temple opening on January 22, Abdullah questioned the exclusivity of Shri Ram.

"Is Ram of the BJP only? Does Ram belong to only the RSS? Who are they to invite anyone? Why do you need an invitation to go to a temple?" the former chief minister asked

"If I am going for an Umrah, shall I expect an invite from there? The invitation process is wrong. Nobody is the custodian of Ram," he added.