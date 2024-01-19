MP Congress neta pulled up for ‘baseless’ remarks on Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: Congress’ national media panelist Alok Sharma has been served notice by the party for reportedly making “unauthorised, baseless and defamatory” statements about former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and ex-MP Congress chief Kamal Nath.

In the notice served by the party’s media and publicity department head Pawan Khera on Thursday, Sharma has been asked to clarify his statements within two days from the receipt of the notice. In case the clarification isn’t received or is unsatisfactory, then appropriate action will be initiated against him.

“These statements coming from a senior office-bearer such as yourself, are not only unauthorised, baseless and defamatory, but also demonstrate an attempt to undermine the party and you senior colleagues,” read the notice, whose copy was shared on social media platform X by the MP Congress’s official twitter handle on Thursday.

The Congress’ notice to Sharma came around a week after Sharma made the statements about Nath, suspecting his nexus with the ruling BJP.

Just a few hours after Sharma was served notice by the AICC, a small clip of the opposition party’s national media panelist was shared by MP BJP spokesperson Narendra Saluja over the same social media platform. Saluja was formerly a close aide of Kamal Nath, but joined the BJP last year.