On smartphones, travel, studies... Boys in rural areas have an edge over girls

NEW DELHI: More boys than girls in villages own smartphones, enjoy freedom to travel and have a choice to continue their studies, according to the findings of the latest Annual Status of Education Report (ASER), which pointed to a vast gender divide in rural India.

However, the one promising trend that emerged from the survey of 34,745 youths in the age group of 14-18 years in 28 districts across 26 states was that most girls don’t drop out.

But there is a clear reason for this: One, to become better homemakers, and two, it provided them respite from their everyday household chores.

The survey pointed out that many girls talked about how they like to go to school because it is their only escape from their household duties. However, it also said that girls staying in schools also do not reflect that they are gaining enough knowledge or skills.

Noting that it is “remarkable” that the gender gap in enrollment “is continuing to narrow,” it said that the basic proficiency in reading among girls is better than males.