PM releases stamps, book on Lord Ram

“I am confident that the commemorative postage stamps and the book will continue to remind many generations to come of this auspicious occasion of the consecration of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple,” the PM said.

The appeal of Ram, Sita and Ramayana goes beyond the boundaries of time, society, caste, religion and region and connects with everyone, the PM stated in his message.

Quoting Valmiki, the author of Ramayana, Modi said the epic and the Ram’s personality will live on among people as long as there are mountains and rivers on the earth.

“The epic Ramayana gives the message of the victory of love and teaches people sacrifice, unity and bravery in the most difficult of times while connecting humanity,” the PM said, adding that is why the epic has been a centre of global attraction and is looked at with respect everywhere.

The six stamps depict the Ram temple, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, Jatayu, Kevatraj and Mata Shabari.

Tagging details on his X post, Modi said the book ‘Ramayana’, which pays tribute to Lord Ram through stamps from all over the world, is an attempt to showcase the global appeal of the diety. This 48-page book covers stamps issued by more than of 20 countries, including the US, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, Cambodia, and organisations like the UN.

Half-day holiday for Central govt offices on Jan 22

The offices of all Central government departments, institutions and the Central industrial establishments functional in different parts of country will remain closed for the first half on January 22. The Modi government has taken this decision with an aim to enable the employees and officials to either watch live telecast of consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya temple or participate in

celebrations scheduled at various temples and religious places

in their respective residing areas.