Republic Day 2024: 'Nari Shakti' on parade, combat jets of India and France to dazzle skies

NEW DELHI: For the first time in the history of the Republic Day, the parade this year would commence with the music of sankh, nadaswaram, nagada and other Indian instruments to be played by women artists. Moreover, the majority of the marching contingents at the 75th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path will be all-women personnel.

The skies above Kartavya Path will also witness an aerial display by combat jets and other aircraft of India and France.

In a briefing about the parade on Friday, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane said, “For the first time, the parade will be heralded by 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments. The parade would commence with the music of sankh, nadaswaram, nagada, etc. to be played by women artists.”

“Women marching contingents will form the major chunk of the parade, with most of the tableaux of states/Union territories (UTs) and central ministries/organisations showcasing the country’s rich cultural diversity, unity and progress,” said the Defence Secretary.

The parade will also witness an all-women tri-service contingent marching down Kartavya Path for the first time. The CAPF contingents will also consist of women personnel. “The best representation of women will be seen in this year’s Republic Day parade,” the Defence Secretary said.

Chief Guest

French President Emmanuel Macron will be the Chief Guest at this year’s Republic Day parade.

“A 95-member marching contingent and 33-member band contingent from France will also take part in the parade. Along with the aircraft of the Indian armed forces, one Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft and two Rafale aircraft of the French Air Force will participate in the fly-past,” Aramane said.

These are going to be in addition to the air display to be conducted by the three services of India. “The flypast this year will feature 51 aircraft which will include 29 fighter aircraft, 8 transport planes, 13 helicopters, and one heritage aircraft. The aircraft will be Rafale, Sukhoi-30, Jaguar, C-130 and Tejas fighter jets. The flypast will include the four Army Aviation Corps Helicopters and a P-8I maritime patrol aircraft of the Indian Navy flying in different formations,” he said.

The parade will start at 1030 hrs and run for a duration of around 90 minutes. The seating capacity at Kartavya Path is 77,000, of which 42,000 is reserved for the general public.

Special Guests

Around 13,000 special guests have also been invited to witness the parade this year. The Defence Secretary stated that the objective is to provide an opportunity to people from all walks of life to take part in the national festival, in line with the government’s vision of Jan Bhagidari. He quoted the Prime Minister by saying that these guests are the pride of the country.