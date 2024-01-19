Republic Day celebrations: MHA asks states, UTs to ensure strict compliance of flag code

NEW DELHI: In view of this year’s Republic Day celebrations the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an advisory to all the states and the Union Territories (UTs) directing them to ensure that flags made of paper are not discarded or thrown on the ground during various events marking the day.

In the circular, a copy of which was accessed by TNIE, the MHA highlighted the importance of preserving the ‘dignity of paper flags’ used by the public on this occasion. It also underlined that the Indian National Flag is a symbol of the hopes and aspirations of people of the country and deserves to be treated with the utmost respect.

The MHA in the advisory said, “There is universal affection and respect for, and loyalty to, the National flag. Yet, a perceptible lack of awareness is often noticed amongst people as well as organisations/agencies of the government, in regard to laws, practices and conventions that apply to the display of the National Flag.”

It also emphasised that these paper flags should not be discarded or thrown on the ground after the event. Instead, individuals are urged to dispose of them privately, ensuring the continued dignity of the flag.

“As per clause (x) of Paragraph 2.2 of Part-II of the Flag Code of India, the National Flag made of paper may be waved by the public on occasions of important national, cultural and sports events,” it noted.

The MHA has also requested the states and the UTs to conduct mass awareness programs to educate the public on the proper handling of the National Flag made of paper.