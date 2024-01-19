Russian partners likely to put some muscle into India’s smart city projects

NEW DELHI: With an aim to help India establish its urban areas as Smart Cities, a large Russian delegation is currently in the national capital where it is interacting with the government and private sectors to develop sectors such as transportation, urban planning and green energy.

“India is making huge strides in urban modernisation. Russia is committed to deepen and diversify bilateral economic and technological cooperation with India,” said Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov during an event organised by the Russian government called Smart Cities Forum.

Moscow is known as one of the most developed and advanced nations in the world, and can share its expertise to develop cities in India like Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai.

In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched a programme called ‘smart cities mission’ which until 2030 is targeted at covering 100 Indian cities, towns for development.

The special focus of the mission is Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka. Nearly 8,000 projects worth about $20 billion have been implemented. In addition, there are plans to allocate $6.5 billion, mainly for projects to develop “smart mobility”, public spaces, waste disposal and water supply.