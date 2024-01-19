Srinagar Diary: Khelo India Winter Games may be deferred

Khelo India Winter Games may be deferred

With Kashmir Valley facing persistent dry spell and experiencing less or no snowfall, the fate of 4th Edition of Khelo India Winter Games 2024 scheduled to be held in world famous ski resort of Gulmarg in Kashmir from February 2 hangs in balance . It is likely that the event may be postponed till the third week of February. As per Sports Authority of India (SAI), the 4th Khelo India Winter Games 2024 would be held in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh UT from February 2-6. The ski resort of Gulmarg would host competitions in Skiing, Snowboarding, while Ladakh will be have Ice Skating and Ice Hockey events.

Girl from minority group sings Ram Bhajan

Sending a message of communal harmony among different communities, a young Muslim girl Batool Zehra from Uri in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district has sung Ram Bhajan in Pahari language. Batool, who is a first year college student, said she heard a Hindu Bhajan by Jubin Nautiyal and it came in her mind that if it (the Bhajan) could be sung in Hindi why not in Pahari too. She wrote it , recorded it in Pahari and uploaded the video on social media.The video went viral on social media and she received appreciation from people including Muslims.

Expenses for meetings outside state cut down

The Lt Governor administration in Jammu and Kashmir has introduced austerity measures to cut expenses by barring officials from acquiring new cars, mandating bureaucrats to travel in economy class and restricting holding of seminars and conferences in private hotels. The officials have been directed to ensure economical traveling while organising conferences seminars/workshops and holding of exhibitions/fairs, seminars/ conferences outside J&K. A complete ban has been imposed on holding of meetings and conferences at private hotels. Officials have been told to utilize government buildings and halls for holding meetings.

