UP ATS nabs 3 'aides' of Khalistani separatist Pannun' in Ayodhya ahead of consecration ceremony

LUCKNOW: Amid the euphoria around the upcoming consecration ceremony the rituals of which are already on in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (UP ATS), on Friday, arrested three persons, allegedly linked to banned outfit Sikhs for Justice. Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), is led by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun,

The trio were reportedly planning to raise the flag of SFJ and raise slogans demanding separate land for Sikhs in Punjab during the consecration ceremony.The ATS claimed they were inspired by recent incidents, including the Parliament security breach in Delhi.

The arrested individuals Identified as Shankarlal Dusad alias Jajod, Ajit Kumar, and Pradeep Poonia, all

three hail from Rajasthan and have been in constant touch with Pannun, said ATS officials. Meanwhile, Pannun released an audio message acknowledging that the arrested persons were the members of organization. An investigation into this claim is on.