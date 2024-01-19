Centre withholds ₹7,000 Cr funds to West Bengal for not displaying PM photo at ration shops

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s government is yet to put up signboards and flexes with the National Food Security Act (NFSA) logo and photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at all ration shops across the state despite repeated reminders.

Consequently, the Centre has decided to withhold the release of Rs 7,000 crore to the state government to procure paddy for the centre’s schemes.

State government officials said the Centre’s refusal to reimburse the sum could leave a serious impact on paddy collection on the state in the ongoing financial year.

“The state government has already procured 8.52 lakh tonnes for the NFSA schemes in this financial year for the central pool. It has procured 22 lakh tonnes of paddy, including the volume for the central pool, against its annual target of 70 lakh tonnes this year. But the state government is yet to be reimbursed for paddy it procured on behalf of the Centre.