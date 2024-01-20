Akhilesh, Gehlot to decide '10-15 seats’ for Congress in UP

NEW DELHI: As part of the ongoing seat-sharing negotiations between the INDIA bloc, top leaders of two parties — Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will hold a one-on-one meeting to seal a seat-sharing formula to take on the BJP in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming elections, according to sources.

The meeting may take place during the weekend or early next week in Delhi or Lucknow at the convenience of Akhilesh, a senior Congress leader told this paper.

Congress sources said that both the parties are confident of thrashing out an amicable seat-sharing formula during the meeting between the senior leaders. Though Congress demanded 20 seats from SP during the earlier round of talks, the leader said that the party is willing to accept anywhere between 10- 15 seats. Though Congress alliance committee members and SP leaders already held three rounds of talks, they failed to reach any consensus on seat allocation in UP, which has 80 Lok Sabha seats.