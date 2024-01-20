Ayodhya: Decked up temple town ready to greet 7K guests

Meanwhile, in the run-up to the historic event, the Ram Janmabhoomi (RJB) premises are being prepared to receive the invitees. The Ayodhya administration is making seating arrangements for around 9,000 people in an open pandal spread across 3 lakh sq ft.

While the stage is taking shape, the pandal will have 13 blocks with similar chairs for all invitees. A red carpet has been rolled out and spread wall-to-wall across the pandal.

The administration has made a separate arrangement by earmarking a seating space for 300-400 workers who have worked hard in the temple construction for the last three years to witness the result of their work. On the other hand, to ensure a comfortable stay of the guests, the volunteers of VHP, RSS, ABVP and other related organisations have hit the ground to look after food, lodging and transportation of the guests. After reaching the pandal, the guests will be offered refreshments. A team of 60 volunteers would be at hand in the pandal at a time.

The Airport Authority of India has shortlisted 12 airports across five states, including UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh, for parking of the private and chartered jets ferrying distinguished guests to Ayodhya on January 22.

4K saints among invitees

Of the invitees, 4,000 are saints and seers from across the country. Temple trust sources said representatives from 50 countries are also expected in Ayodhya for the ceremony.

Separate seating for workers

A separate arrangement for seating workers who worked hard for the event. Hindutva volunteers will look after food, lodging and transportation of the guests, said sources.

