Chandigarh Diary: Haryana CM’s surprise tea stop in Ambala

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, on his way from Karnal to Chandigarh, made an unexpected stop at a local tea shop near Ambala city. This surprise visit caught both the local party leaders and district administration off guard. Khattar enjoyed his preferred black tea and engaged in conversations with the shopkeeper and nearby shop owners. This wasn’t the first time Khattar interacted with the public, as he had previously taken a government roadways bus from Karnal to Ambala Cantt in November, where he had conversations with fellow passengers and shared his experiences.

Some Himachal ministers dissatisfied with reshuffle

Three cabinet ministers from Himachal Pradesh, Harshvardhan Chauhan (State Industries Minister), Rohit Thakur (Education Minister), and Vikramaditya Singh (Public Works Minister), were noticeably absent from the recent cabinet meeting in Shimla. Their absence was due to their dissatisfaction with the recent reshuffle and expansion of the cabinet, which resulted in the removal of one department from each of these ministers without assigning them new ones. Chauhan and Thakur are currently on a foreign tour, while Singh was in Shimla but chose not to attend the meeting.

Harsimrat advocates for woman CM in Punjab

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, a Member of Parliament representing Shiromani Akali Dal from Bathinda and a former union minister, expressed her support for the idea of having a female Chief Minister in the state. She made this statement during an all-women rally organized by the party in Muktsar. Badal encouraged her party, Akali Dal, to endorse a female leader as a potential Chief Minister candidate. She pointed out that women have the capability to be catalysts for change, citing their achievements in various fields.

Badal emphasized that women are well-equipped to take on the role of Chief Minister.

Harpreet Bajwa

Our correspondent in Chandigarh

hsbajwa73@gmail.com