Controversy over Governor’s address in Rajasthan Assembly

JAIPUR: The inaugural session of the new Rajasthan assembly on Friday stirred a hornet’s nest when Governor Kalraj Mishra’s address not only outlined the BJP government’s welfare agenda but also criticised the previous Congress government for their alleged fiscal mismanagement in last five years.

The Congress has vehemently opposed these allegations, viewing them as a deliberate attempt by BJP to tarnish their reputation and withhold benefits from their welfare programs for the people of Rajasthan.

The governor pledged to combat corruption and permitted the CBI to investigate the allegations against the previous Congress government. A committee will be established to evaluate their performance and present findings to the Chief Minister within three months.

He also highlighted the state’s alarming debt, attributing it to the policies of the previous government, which he claims have pushed Rajasthan into an economic crisis and announced a review of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s schemes, criticizing the Mahatma Gandhi English School and Chiranjeevi Yojana.