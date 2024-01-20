Cycle of faith: Marathon pedallers reach Ayodhya, one from Ahmedabad

AYODHYA: Dressed in a saffron robe embossed with 'Jai Shri Ram', 63-year-old Nemaram Prajapati blows a conch as his 'damru' beats to announce his arrival in the "land of Lord Ram".

Prajapati was on the Ram Path near the ornate ceremonial gateway to the Ram temple site here after completing a gruelling barefoot cycle journey from Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday.

"I have not worn a pair of shoes since 1992, my resolution was that I will do so only after a Ram temple is built in Ayodhya.

And, I have reached Ayodhya cycling from Ahmedabad barefoot to pay my obeisance to Prabhu Ram," Prajapati said.

He claimed that he has been cycling for the "last 20 years" on different annual 'Bharat Bharaman Yatras'.

Prajapati's bicycle, which he calls 'Ram Rath', is bedecked with images of Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman, Bharat Mata, saffron flags, peacock wings, decorative bells, many 'damru' and a small trident.

The tricolour is planted on the front and back sides of his humble ride.