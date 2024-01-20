Slaughter houses, shops selling meat and fish in Delhi urged to remain closed on Jan 22

DELHI: Delhi Meat Merchant Association general secretary Irshad Qureshi has appealed to all traders in Delhi selling meat and fish to close their shops on January 22 in honour of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

The motive behind the appeal is to promote unity and harmony between the two communities and bring people together, Qureshi told PTI.

He said that all slaughter houses in Delhi along with shops selling meat and fish have been asked to keep their businesses closed for the day respecting the sentiments of the people for the "pran pratishtha" ceremony in Ayodhya.

"We have made an appeal to all slaughter houses and meat and fish sellers to close their shops on January 22 to show respect to the celebration of our Hindu brothers and sisters on the occasion of Ram temple inauguration," Qureshi said.