In a first, EC to keep track of law and order in Bengal on regular basis

KOLKATA: or the first time in the history of Election Commission of India (ECI), the poll panel has decided to collect information on the law and order situation and other issues in West Bengal on regular basis much before the announcement of the model of conduct.
The MCC will be in place in the state from the day of the announcement of the schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Bengal.
Sources said that the move was initiated in the backdrop of the unprecedented attack on the officers of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) leaving three of them bleeding during the raid at a Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh’s residence in Sandeshkhali early this month in connection with alleged ration distribution scam.
The office of state’s chief electoral (CEO) officer Ariz Aftab directed all 24 district magistrates, who happen to be CEO of districts, to inform the poll panel seven factors such as law and order situation, statements issued by political leaders and spreading of fake news from first week of January.
In another unique move, the ECI has appointed Anand Kumar, who was the additional director general of police (legal), as the liaison officer of West Bengal police. “Kumar has been appointed on January 17. This is the first time the poll panel has appointed someone as a liaison officer before declaring the election schedule,” said an officer of the election commission.
The officer also said that this was the first time that the ECI decided to seek report on weekly basis from the district magistrates. “This is in the wake of the attack on the ED officers reflecting the state’s law and order situation. The ECI will also inform us about the daily news carried out by newspapers and news channels related to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls,” said the officer.