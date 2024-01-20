In a first, EC to keep track of law and order in Bengal on regular basis

The office of state’s chief electoral (CEO) officer Ariz Aftab directed all 24 district magistrates, who happen to be CEO of districts, to inform the poll panel seven factors such as law and order situation, statements issued by political leaders and spreading of fake news from first week of January.

In another unique move, the ECI has appointed Anand Kumar, who was the additional director general of police (legal), as the liaison officer of West Bengal police. “Kumar has been appointed on January 17. This is the first time the poll panel has appointed someone as a liaison officer before declaring the election schedule,” said an officer of the election commission.

The officer also said that this was the first time that the ECI decided to seek report on weekly basis from the district magistrates. “This is in the wake of the attack on the ED officers reflecting the state’s law and order situation. The ECI will also inform us about the daily news carried out by newspapers and news channels related to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls,” said the officer.