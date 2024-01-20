Kids abused, branded with hot metals, stripped at Indore orphanage; 5 booked

BHOPAL: Days after the local administration rescued 21 minor girls from an illegal children’s hostel in Indore’s posh Vijay Nagar area, an unimaginable saga of the alleged torture has come to the fore.

An FIR was lodged at the Vijay Nagar police station under IPC Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act against the head and staff members of the concerned orphanage which was being run sans any permission.

The FIR has been lodged on the basis of a report filed before the local police by the district Child Welfare Committee, which has detailed in the report about the torture unleashed by the hostel staff.

As per the report, the girls were subjected to torture, including being hung upside down, tortured with red chilly smoke, stripped and photographed, and branded with hot iron tongs for minor mistakes.

“Based on the report and complaint by the CWC which mentions cruelty on the children at the orphanage/hostel, an FIR has been lodged against the alleged offenders under IPC Section and provision of JJ Act at Indore’s Vijay Nagar police station and further investigations are underway,” additional DCP (Indore Zone-II) Amrendra Singh said.