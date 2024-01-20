Law panel may submit ‘One Nation, One Poll’ report next week

NEW DELHI: Setting the ball rolling for the Centre’s proposal of ‘One Nation, One Poll’, the 22nd Law Commission is likely to submit its final report on the feasibility of simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies, to the Union law ministry next week, a top source in the ministry said. The Commission, headed by Justice Rituraj Awasthi, will recommend a full-fledged rollout of simultaneous polls by 2029, the source added.

The Commission will suggest that the exercise be carried out in phases. For synchronised polls, the terms of some state assemblies may need curtailment or extension, which would require Constitutional amendments, the official said.

“The report has addressed all concerns related to Constitutional amendments. We have worked out a formula to synchronise all assembly polls by extending or reducing the tenure so that they can be held along with the Lok Sabha polls from 2029.”

Also Read: One nation, one election against basic structure; Kharge writes to panel head Kovind

This paper was the first to report on September 26 that the Law Commission is finalising its report on ‘One Nation, One Poll’ with likely timelines beginning 2024.

The development comes amid the buzz that a high-level committee led by former president Ram Nath Kovind on ‘One Nation, One Poll’ may submit its report to the Union government in February or March ahead of the 2024 general elections. “The report will be considered by the Kovind panel,” the source said.